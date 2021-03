A large section of people who have contracted the coronavirus in the past are protected from reinfection, at least for a period of six months, a new study has found. A peer-reviewed research carried out in Denmark and published in The Lancet medical journal, however, found that the elderly section of the population was more at risk of reinfection.

A first-of-its-kind study on coronavirus reinfection was carried out in Denmark in 2020. The findings confirmed that only a minuscule percentage of people tested positive for coronavirus twice. The PCR test was used to determine the infection, given that it is seen as the most bankable coronavirus testing strategy.

In 2020, the free-of-charge PCR-testing strategy was administered to approximately 4 lakh individuals (69 percent of the population) in Denmark. The study used this national PCR-test data from 2020 to estimate protection from the repeat infection.

Researchers from the Staten Serum Institut and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Sweden found that those under the age of 65 experience 80 percent protection from reinfection.

On the other hand, those above the age of 65 were likely to contract the disease again, as they were only experiencing 47 percent protection. The team also found no evidence that protection against reinfection declined within a six-month follow-up period, the report said.