  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 Effect: Massive disruption in routine health services; child immunisation, treatment for critical ailments worst-hit

Updated : August 28, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Child immunisation programs have been the worst hit, which if not restored, could have potentially lifelong impacts on children.
Number of immunisation sessions held came down sharply by 64% in April versus January.
COVID-19 Effect: Massive disruption in routine health services; child immunisation, treatment for critical ailments worst-hit

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NMDC shares jump over 11% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

NMDC shares jump over 11% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement