COVID-19 effect: AstraZeneca approached remdesivir maker Gilead about potential merger, says report

Updated : June 07, 2020 04:50 PM IST

Any deal would bring together two of the companies leading the drug industry's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month and it did not provide the terms of any transaction, the report added.
Gilead, AstraZeneca and several other drugmakers, including Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc, are racing to develop vaccines or treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
