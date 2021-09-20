COVID-19: Dr Fauci warns of 'monster variant' if vaccination lag continues

Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the pre-eminent experts on COVID-19 response in the world, has cautioned that significantly worse COVID-19 variants may arise if the virus is not stamped out with rapid vaccination.

Speaking to MSNBC, Dr Fauci said a "monster variant" of COVID-19 could emerge, which would be "functionally different" enough for vaccines to no longer offer any protection, leading to a dangerous spiral.

“There’s always a risk of, as you get more circulation of the virus in the community, that you’ll get enough accumulation of new mutations to get a variant substantially different than the ones we’re seeing now,” Dr Fauci, who is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the US President Joe Biden, said.

"You don't want to see any more variants come in, because then, in many respects, it would negate some of the very positive protection that you get from the vaccines," he added.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has already exhibited several variants with different mutations, with the Delta variant being the most widely spread mutated version in the world. The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible and resistant to antibodies when compared to the ‘wild’ SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Delta variant has caused resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the world after vaccines had begun to slow down the spread of the virus previously. Countries like India, Malaysia and Indonesia have suffered from healthcare infrastructure failure due to the rapid spread of the variant, while countries like the US, the UK and Israel are struggling to reach high enough vaccination rates to check the further spread of the virus.

As the virus spreads through more individuals, it has a greater chance of mutating into a variant that is deadlier than the Delta variant, which is transmissible "extraordinarily readily and efficiently," according to Dr Fauci. The Delta variant already accounts for over 99 percent of COVID-19 cases in the US, where vaccination rates have been falling due to the ideological divide between Republican and Democrat states.

"One of the reasons why we want to make sure we get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can is that viruses will not mutate if they don't have the opportunity to spread and replicate. So the more dynamics of viral activity you have in the community, the greater opportunity you give to the virus to mutate. So it's one of those things that you're vaccinating now to prevent the next mutant coming, the next variant from coming," added Dr Fauci.

Countries are racing towards reaching vaccination rates that cover all eligible citizens or at least a significant percentage of the population. While the US had seen a massive uptick of jabs until May, the vaccination rate in the country steadily slid due to vaccine hesitation, leading other countries to quickly overtake the US.