Dr Fauci suggests lockdown for few weeks and mass vaccination for India Updated : May 01, 2021 01:12:37 IST Dr Fauci, who has worked with seven US Presidents, feels a complete shutdown will put an end to the cycle of COVId-19 transmissions He suggested mobilising the military, the way the United States has used its National Guard to help distribute the vaccines Dr Fauci advised India to approach multiple vaccine manufacturers for contractual arrangements to get vaccines as quickly as possible Published : May 01, 2021 01:11 PM IST