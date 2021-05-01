Dr Fauci suggests lockdown for few weeks and mass vaccination for India

An “immediate” lockdown for a “few weeks” and mass vaccination could bring India out of this desperate situation of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Anthony S Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Biden administration, said in an exclusive interview to the Indian Express on Friday.

Dr Fauci, who has worked with seven US Presidents, feels a complete shutdown will put an end to the cycle of COVId-19 transmissions and provide a window for India to take ‘immediate, intermediate and long range’ steps out of this “very difficult” situation, the report mentioned.

Avoiding any sort of criticism of India’s handling of the situation, being a public health expert, he wondered if India has “put together a crisis group” that would start getting things organised and plan how to get oxygen, and medications.

“I would think that you’ve got to get some sort of a commission, or an emergency group to make a plan how to get oxygen; how do we get supplies; how do we get medications and call — maybe with help from WHO — countries,” Dr Fauci said.

As far as the intermediate steps are concerned, he gave an example of China, how it built “emergency units that served as hospitals” within a few weeks. Then he suggested mobilising the military, the way the United States has used its National Guard to help distribute the vaccines, as the prevailing crisis is a war-like emergency. The military can put up field hospitals that they build during the war, Dr Fauci suggested.

And, finally, in the longer range, he suggested getting as many people vaccinated in a couple of weeks. He was also concerned about the rate of vaccination at just 2 percent of the total population.

Dr Fauci cautioned, “vaccinating people right now” is not going to alleviate the immediate problem because it’s going to be a few weeks before the vaccine starts preventing the disease.

For covering the huge population of India, he advised India to approach multiple vaccine manufacturers for contractual arrangements to get vaccines as quickly as possible.

The US has promised medications, oxygen, PPE, and ventilators to India.

Meanwhile, daily cases in India crossed 4 lakh on Friday. The country recorded 69 lakh new infections in the month of April alone, the highest for any month in the world so far, according to the latest government data.