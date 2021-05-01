  • SENSEX
Dr Fauci suggests lockdown for few weeks and mass vaccination for India

Updated : May 01, 2021 01:12:37 IST

Dr Fauci, who has worked with seven US Presidents, feels a complete shutdown will put an end to the cycle of COVId-19 transmissions
He suggested mobilising the military, the way the United States has used its National Guard to help distribute the vaccines
Dr Fauci advised India to approach multiple vaccine manufacturers for contractual arrangements to get vaccines as quickly as possible
Published : May 01, 2021 01:11 PM IST

