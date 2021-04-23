COVID-19: Doctor rules out possibility of RT-PCR test giving false negative reports

A COVID-19 positive person may test negative in an RT-PCR (Reverse transcription- Polymerase chain reaction) test but the double mutant strain is not the reason, according to reports quoting doctors. Recently there were reports of negative results of RT-PCR test despite the individuals showing symptoms of infection.

With a steep rise in the number of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 infection, there are growing concerns over false negative reports. Many recent reports indicated that RT-PCR test reports coming negative even when a person is actually positive due to the new coronavirus mutant strains.

"Double mutant was sequenced through PCR positive. So, it is not possible that the mutant escapes the RT-PCR test. Then we could not have sequenced it," Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, said in a video, which was tweeted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“On a regular basis all possible sequences in the world are being checked and no strain is found which can escape the double gene testing," said Dr Agarwal.

He also added that the “load of the virus in one's mouth and nose remains the maximum a day before the signs would become visible. Then the virus load gradually reduces”.

“If people are tested late after 7 to 8 days, it is possible to get a negative test report because the virus may have travelled inside the body," he explained in the video.

According to Dr Agarwal, people testing negative despite visible symptoms is not because of any new strain but this has been the case since the beginning that a delay in testing could show negative results.

Reports state that RT-PCR tests are deemed very effective in detection of COVID-19, the reason why the Union government is asking all states to increase the percentage of RT-PCR tests.

Double mutant, a new strain formed by the combination of two mutated strains of COVID-19 virus, has been detected in many states including the worst-affected Maharashtra and Delhi.