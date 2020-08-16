Healthcare COVID-19: Demand for tech-enabled healthcare solutions rising, says report Updated : August 16, 2020 12:33 PM IST Home healthcare has taken prominence as consumer receptiveness towards out-of-hospital, at-home services across the care continuum has shot up. The demand for telemedicine services is expected to continue, driven by an increase in consumer preference for an efficient consultation setting that eliminates commute and waiting time. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply