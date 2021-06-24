COVID-19: Delta variant reported in 85 countries; expected to become dominant lineage, says WHO

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is expected to become a dominant lineage if current trends continue, the WHO has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,304.65
|43.25
|1.33
|Larsen
|1,498.45
|19.20
|1.30
|Infosys
|1,521.50
|18.35
|1.22
|JSW Steel
|673.20
|7.70
|1.16
|UltraTechCement
|6,971.05
|67.70
|0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,304.00
|41.90
|1.28
|Larsen
|1,497.90
|18.10
|1.22
|Infosys
|1,520.80
|17.95
|1.19
|UltraTechCement
|6,973.10
|69.40
|1.01
|Tata Steel
|1,110.40
|10.60
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,304.65
|43.25
|Larsen
|1,498.45
|19.20
|Infosys
|1,521.50
|18.35
|JSW Steel
|673.20
|7.70
|UltraTechCement
|6,971.05
|67.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,304.00
|41.90
|Larsen
|1,497.90
|18.10
|Infosys
|1,520.80
|17.95
|UltraTechCement
|6,973.10
|69.40
|Tata Steel
|1,110.40
|10.60
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5000
|0.0880
|0.10
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6040
|0.1120
|0.11
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.00