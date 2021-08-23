COVID-19 Delta variant is driving infections in India; all you need to know

Among the many variants of COVID-19 that have emerged so far, the Delta variant has turned out to be the most infectious. A recent study conducted in the United Kingdom has shown that people infected with the Delta variant have significantly higher viral load.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States has also echoed the concerns in its latest study published on August 19. The CDC has made four crucial observations regarding the delta variant.

The Delta variant is 2x as contagious as the previous variants.

The Delta variant is likely to cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people are much more likely to contract and therefore transmit the virus, thereby frustrating efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fully vaccinated people infected with Delta variant can spread the virus to others. However, they would remain infectious for a shorter period.

According to a weekly update by the India Sars Cov2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG) last week, the Delta variant remains most responsible for the continuing spread of infections in India. However, it added that vaccination continues to be very effective in reducing severe disease and death. The Delta variant, as of 10 August, has been reported in 142 countries and is "expected to continue spreading", according to a UNICEF report.

Significantly, experts are also concerned about the new mutations of the Delta variant. "The Delta Plus variant contains a new mutation in the spike protein the virus uses to enter human cells," says the UNICEF report. The Delta Plus variant, a sub-variant of Delta — that has been found in the US, the UK and other countries — is yet another cause of worry.

As per a report published in Yale Medicine, the symptoms of the Delta variant are somewhat different from its predecessors. A recent survey in the UK, where more than 90 percent of the cases are caused by the Delta strain, established that coughing and loss of smell were less common symptoms. However, headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever were present among the infected people, mentioned the report quoting F Perry Wilson, MD and Yale Medicine epidemiologist.

What to do?

If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, take the jab at the earliest as the Delta variant impacts the unvaccinated the most. In fact, in western nations, people are being advised to take a booster dose after being fully vaccinated to combat the threat of the Delta variant. "Bolstering antibody levels with an extra dose of vaccine may enable the immune system to swiftly block Delta on its arrival in the nose and throat, preventing the coronavirus from not only infecting cells and causing illness but also stopping it from spreading," Shane Crotty, a virologist and professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology’s Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research in California, told Bloomberg.

Also, we must use all the prevention strategies, including masking indoors and in public places and maintaining social distance to curb the transmission of the Delta variant.

Here are the UNICEF guidelines for protection against the Delta variant

Avoid crowded spaces and maintain social distancing

All indoor spaces should be kept well ventilated

Wear a mask when in public places, especially where there is community transmission and physical distancing is not possible

Wash your hands regularly and use alcohol-based hand rub.