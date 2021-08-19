COVID-19: Delta variant can infect vaccinated, unvaccinated people, says ICMR stufdy

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, said a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in Chennai. The study added that the mortality in the vaccinated group due to the Delta variant is lower than the unvaccinated group.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr Gagandeep Kang, a noted clinical scientist, had said that COVID-19 vaccines are working against the Delta variant and people should not rush for booster shots. The microbiologist and virologist said the third dose does help but it does not guarantee protection.

Dr Kang said, "The third dose does not guarantee protection but it does help. Booster doses may add a little bit of benefit in reducing disease but it may not be the best use of doses. We shouldn't panic and run for booster shots."

She also backed the ICMR studies that showed the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines is better than two doses of Covaxin