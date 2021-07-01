COVID-19: Delta Plus not yet a variant of concern, says WHO

While India has already labelled the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 as a ‘variant of concern,’ the World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to do so. "At the moment, there is no reason to think that Delta Plus is a new ‘variant of concern.’ We need not panic over every new mutation," Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, told NDTV.

Delta Plus or the B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1 lineage, is a further mutation of the Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 lineage, of the SARS CoV-2 virus. The Delta variant was a massive contributing factor in India’s deadly second wave. First found in India last year, it is now wreaking havoc across the globe, including the UK, the US, and other South-East Asian countries like Indonesia.

The Delta variant was deemed a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO for its increased transmissibility, higher hospitalisation rates, and higher mortality rates. The variant makes up a significant portion of all the new global COVID-19 cases and is expected to become the dominant variant of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

The Delta Plus variant is a further mutation of the Delta variant. One of the key mutations is K417N. First seen in the Beta variant (B.1.351) and then the Gamma variant (P.1), identified in South Africa and Brazil respectively, the mutation enables the virus to evade antibodies. The mutation was located on the spike protein of the virus.

While clear scientific data is yet lacking, with the Delta Plus variant only making up a small fraction of the caseload around the globe, experts have cautioned against the new variant.

Statements from Dr Swaminathan indicate that the WHO will only be calling the Delta Plus variant -- a name that will likely be changed officially -- a ‘variant of concern’ when there is adequate data to support the claim.

Dr Swaminathan also added that there was “no logic” to the EU’s refusal to block Covishield in the EU vaccine passport programme. "This was done mostly on a technicality since the AstraZeneca vaccine is available under a different brand in Europe," Dr Swaminathan said.