COVID-19: Delta plus not worrying factor; mask, vaccine must for all, say experts

On August 16, 10 more cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus, considered highly infectious, have been detected in Maharashtra, taking their overall tally to 76.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra COVID task force, on Wednesday said the Delta plus variant is not a worrying factor as it is forming less than 1 percent of the current strain. He added that people cannot be complacent and have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"We need to ensure that maximum people get vaccinated. We need to ensure that everyone is masked and behaves responsibly. Masking and vaccination go hand-in-hand," Joshi said.

He stressed the fact that even though an individual is double vaccinated, he may still be infected. Though the severity of disease and the fatality is low, it is important to adhere to COVID guidelines, he added.

India was hit by the second wave of COVID in February-March this year as the virus mutated. "Delta is a more contagious and a more transmissible strain and it is still very much there. But delta plus is forming less than 1 percent of the current strain. However, we have to be very vigilant because from the delta plus or from these mutations, also, if a new mutation arises, then we have to be on the red alert," he said.

In terms of vaccine, Joshi said that both Covaxin and Covishield are effective against the delta variant. He said in view of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine which has been administered to over 70 percent of Israel's population but the country is now witnessing a surge in cases. "Israel gave Pfizer mRNA vaccine and this vaccine was developed on original strain and not on delta strain," Joshi said.

Backing Joshi, Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director at CSIR-IGIB, said all vaccines break down under the pressure of delta whether it is Covaxin, or Covishield, or Pfizer. "But the infection is not severe, at least not as severe as it could be, and the protection against severe diseases is over 90 percent. So even though you have an infection, hospitalization is less," he said.

On August 16, 10 more cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus, considered highly infectious, have been detected in Maharashtra, taking their overall tally to 76, the state health department said. Five patients infected with the variant have died so far in the state.

Of the 76 patients of the Delta plus variant, five - two from Ratnagiri and one each from Mumbai, Beed and Raigad - have died, according to the statement.