Delhi: Delhi is the worst-hit city with a total of 7,67,438 confirmed COVID cases and 11,540 deaths so far. The city recorded 17,282 cases and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far, thus forcing the Delhi government to impose restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. The Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday to break the chain of infection.