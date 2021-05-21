COVID-19: Delhi reports less than 4000 new cases for 3rd day running, positivity rate below 5% Updated : May 21, 2021 20:37:43 IST Delhi recorded 3009 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, down from 3231 on May 20 Positivity rate is at 4.76%, which is within the WHO designated safe zone Doctors attribute lower COVID numbers to lockdown in the capital region Published : May 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply