Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Delhi reports less than 4000 new cases for 3rd day running, positivity rate below 5%

Updated : May 21, 2021 20:37:43 IST

Delhi recorded 3009 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, down from 3231 on May 20
Positivity rate is at 4.76%, which is within the WHO designated safe zone
Doctors attribute lower COVID numbers to lockdown in the capital region
Published : May 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST

