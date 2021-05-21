COVID-19: Delhi reports less than 4000 new cases for 3rd day running, positivity rate below 5%

Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below five percent in the last 24 hours -- within the safe zone as per the World Health Organization (WHO) -- for the first time since April 4.

Maintaining a steady dip in the number of daily COVID infections, it recorded 3,009 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.76 percent, besides reporting 252 related deaths.

The numbers have come down from 3,231 new cases on May 20 as reported by the government health bulletin.

The number of fatalities, however, has increased in the last 24 hours to 252 from 233 reported on May 20.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours is also the lowest since April 1. This is the third consecutive day when the city's count of daily new infections has remained below 4,000.

The total active cases in the city are 35,683, the lowest since April 11. The recovery rate is 95.85 percent, while the death rate is 1.62 percent.

According to a PTI report, doctors have held the lockdown as the main factor for the dip in cases amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi has till now recorded 14,12,959 COVID-19 cases and 22,831 deaths.

Over 2.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,60,31,991, as per the latest data shared by the Union Health Ministry. Even as the positivity rate in the country slipped to 12.59 percent, the fatalities again breached the 4,000 mark, with 4,209 deaths recorded in the same period.

On a positive note, the active cases fell for the eighth straight day. It was down 1.02 lakh in the last 24 hours and the total number stood at 30,27,925.