COVID-19: Delhi reopens schools, colleges, offices; night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

Delhi on Monday reopened schools, colleges, coaching institutes, offices, and gyms amid a decline in the COVID-19. The duration of the night curfew is also reduced by one hour and will be effective from 11 pm to 5 am from today.

The decision was taken in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal on Friday. Schools reopned in a phased manner and classes 9th-12th resumed from today. Schools for students from nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14, the order read.

All government and private offices are functioning with 100 percent attendance in the national capital from today. Single drivers in cars are exempted from wearing masks inside the vehicle in Delhi , as per the order.

Gyms, spas, and swimming pools reopened. All business-to-business exhibitions have been allowed. Also, restaurants can function till 11 am, the order stated.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 percent, according to data shared by the health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,43,933 and the death toll climbed to 25,983, the latest bulletin stated.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.