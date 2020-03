The Delhi Commissioner of Police today ordered sealing of Delhi's borders, as well as issuance of curfew passes to those wanting to travel, to ensure stricter compliance with Section 144 issued to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus is curbed.

"Strict checking shall be done at the border pickets and Internal pickets within the city in every Police Station area to ensure that no gathering or movement takes place in contravention of the prohibitory order u/s 144 Cr.P.C," the order issued by the commissioner said.

"The government officials who are engaged In essential services will be permitted on the basis of Identity Cards. As regards persons employed in private organisations who are engaged in essential services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, their respective organisation shall seek Curfew Passes from the office of DCP in which the organisation is located."

Mobile patrolling by four-wheelers and motorcycles shall be sent out in the respective areas to ensure compliance of the prohibitory orders issued u/s 144 Cr.P.C, the order added.