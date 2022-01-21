COVID-19: Delhi L-G rejects demand to lift weekend curfew; allows pvt offices to work with 50% staff

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the Delhi government's demand to lift the weekend curfew. The L-G has, however, agreed to allow 50 percent staff to work at private offices.

The L-G has suggested continuing with weekend curfew and odd-even formula for shops in market places. The L-G still believes that the COVID-19 situation needs to stabalise further before allowing relaxations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made the proposal in view of declining COVID-19 cases. Traders in many parts of the city have also demanded the lifting of the curbs including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items on alternate days based on the odd-even system. The weekend curfew will be in place from 10 pm Friday and continue till Monday 5 am.

The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to the rise in COVID cases in the city. Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including the closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. The daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate have witnessed a decline in the past few days.