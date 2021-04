The Delhi government imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from April 6 to 30 following a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the DDMA executive body, a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the national capital. "It is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities and services, as an emergency measure for the wellbeing and safety of people," the order read.