The Delhi government is likely to propose extending weekend curfew restrictions throughout the week following a rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. This comes as Delhi is witnessing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. The national capital has reported the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases on Sunday and the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to meet on Monday afternoon to take a stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the sources said.

According to the sources, the government offices would function as per individual protocol and essential services would continue to operate. The final decision on extending the restrictions will be taken after the meeting.

Authorities reported 161 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. Kejriwal had said that there are less than 100 ICU beds vacant for COVID patients. "The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi," he wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently, only 1,800 of 10,000 central government hospital beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients, he said.