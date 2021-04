Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the government on Monday has announced a lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 till 5 am on April 26. This comes as the national capital has reported the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases on Sunday and the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent.

The Delhi government believes that there is a need to put a lockdown. "We are going to impose a lockdown for six days. For the next six days from 10 pm tonight, we will have a lockdown. Please do not step out during the six-day lockdown," said Kejriwal. The decision on the lockdown following a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal said this is the fourth wave in Delhi. "The positivity rate is a cause of concern. ICU beds are almost full in Delhi. Medicines are under severe shortage; especially Remdesivir. We have requested the Centre to augment oxygen," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the health system is under extreme stress. "Delhi's system will collapse if we are unable to take strict measures. The health system is unable to absorb more patients."

The Chief Minister said only essential services will continue during the lockdown. "I would appeal to migrants not to go back as it is a small lockdown. I have always opposed a lockdown but being forced to impose one today. Lockdown will give us time to prepare better health infrastructure."