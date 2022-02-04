COVID-19: Delhi allows schools, colleges, gyms, offices to reopen; night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday decided to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi amid a decline in the COVID-19. Also, the duration of the night curfew will be reduced by one hour and will be effective from 11 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken in the DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal. Schools will reopen in a phased manner and classes 9th-12th to resume from February 7. Teachers who are not vaccinated will not be permitted in the schools. Colleges and coaching institutes will also reopen from February 7. Schools for students from nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14, the order read.

The DDMA has allowed all government and private offices to function with 100 percent attendance in the national capital. Single drivers in cars will be exempted from wearing masks inside the vehicle in Delhi , as per the order.

Gyms, spas, and swimming pools will also be reopened from February 7. All business-to-business exhibitions will be allowed from February 7. Restaurants can also function till 11 am, the order stated.

In the last meeting, DDMA ordered the lifting of weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city, besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen with 50 percent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.