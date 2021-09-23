COVID-19: Decision on reopening schools in Mumbai after Diwali, says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said the decision on reopening schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali. Schools have been shut since March 2020 as the country was hit by the COVID-19.

The remarks came as the financial capital has been witnessing a decline in the COVID-19 cases. Mumbai has reported 488 coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 7,39,364 and the fatality count to 16,063, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that with 40,484 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, due to which the cumulative test figure increased to 100,59,254.

There are 4,706 active COVID-19 cases in the metropolis as 359 patients recovered from the infection during the day. The city's overall recovery count stood at 7,16,116.

According to the BMC, Mumbai's average recovery rate is at 97 percent at present, while the case doubling rate stood at 1,187 days. The average growth rate of cases is 0.06 percent for the period between September 15 and 21.