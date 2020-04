US President Donald Trump said the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be "substantially below the 100,000" figure projected by models last week.

"It looks like we're headed to a number substantially below the 100,000, that would be the low mark," Trump told a White House daily briefing on Friday, reported Xinhua news agency.

He said the situation in cities like Detroit and New Orleans appears to be stabilizing.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she is seeing a levelling of the curve in the United States.