COVID-19 daily tally below 20,000 for 2nd day; active cases lowest in 194 days

India has reported less than 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 3,37,16,451, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases fell by 9,686 and the caseload declined to 2,82,520, the lowest in 194 days. The positivity rate fell to 1.25 percent, the lowest in 229 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 28,178 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 has risen to 3,29,86,180, the data stated. The recovery rate rose to 97.83 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily fatalities rose over 300 again as 378 people lost their lives due to the pandemic. The death toll stood at 4,47,751 and the mortality rate at 1.33 percent.

Kerala continues to report high number of cases and added over 11,000 cases in a day. The state has reported the highest number of fatalities in India at 149. Haryana, on the other hand, has added 64 backlog deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.