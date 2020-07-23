COVID-19 cure: Glenmark says faster time to clinical recovery with Favipiravir

Drug major Glenmark said FabiFlu, its generic version of anti-viral drug Favipiravir, showed positive results in a late-stage study of 150 mild to moderate patients with COVID-19. The study data released in a press statement said patients on Favipiravir saw 28.6 prcent faster viral clearance versus control arm.

About 70 percent of patients being treated by FabiFlu along with standard supportive care achieved 'clinical cure' by the fourth day of the study, meaning improvement in fever, oxygen saturation and cough.

In comparison, about 45 percent patients on standard supportive care achieved ‘clinical cure’ by day 4. Glenmark's statement also said the improvement was 'statistically faster' with patients on Favipiravir reaching clinical cure in 3 days versus 5 days in the control arm.

Also read: From vodka shots to 'poverty immunity': Bizarre claims made by politicians on COVID-19 treatments

The phase 3 clinical trial was to evaluate efficacy & safety of Favipiravir plus standard supportive care (Favipiravir treatment arm), versus standard supportive care alone (control arm). The clinical trial data will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

Indian drug controller had approved Favipiravir for 'restricted emergency use' for treatment for mild to moderate patients, even while the phase 3 clinical trials were still ongoing.

Glenmark says no serious adverse events were reported during the trial; however, the rate of adverse events or side effects was higher with 35.6 percent patients on Favipiravir arm reporting side effects as compared to 8 percent patients in control arm. Increases in uric acid was the most common adverse event with Favipiravir, which was not seen in other group of people.

No deaths were reported in the Favipiravir treated arm, however, one patient in the control arm died due to worsening clinical disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome attributed to COVID-19.

Also read: Patanjali launches 'COVID-19 cure' Coronil but authorities can't vouch for it

Trial data released says amongst those patients who condition deteriorated in the Favipiravir arm saw delayed need oxygen support, 5 days versus 2 days in control arm. However, the data does not highlight how many patients slipped from mild to moderate category or how many saw their condition deteriorate.

Experts say more granular data will help assess if Favipiravir has been useful in improving prognosis of COVID-19 patients. Dr S P Kalantri, Researcher & Medical Superintendent at MGIMS, Sevagram said, "Favipiravir patients requiring oxygen two days later versus those who were on standard care does not offer much insights into the role of the drug, unless we know how many patients actually deteriorated to need oxygen support both with Favipiravir and without."

While the reactions on initial results of the trials were mixed with scientific experts saying the statistical difference may not be high, pulmonologists and clinicians said they have been prescribing the drug based on their clinical experience. Many doctors say they are using the drug in ethical dilemma as drug is largely safe and why should a patient be denied a potential therapy just because enough trial data is not available.

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Nair Hospital said Favipiravir has shown to work if given at the appropriate time. "Even with limited data available earlier, we were using the drug. With other positive factors now like patients reaching for medical care earlier, it is useful." Standard drug evaluation cannot be done in a pandemic, we have to act fast, he said.

Also read: COVID-19 treatment update: Here is a list of all drugs used in India; their pros and cons

Mumbai-based pulmonologist Dr Agam Vora says he has put nearly 75 of his COVID-19 patients on Favipiravir, while knowing that in a pandemic right now there is no sure shot cure for COVID-19. "But I am convinced Favipiravir works, only thing is we need to choose the right patients and right time. My biggest point is it is at least a safe molecule. It may not work but it will not harm." Dr Vora highlighted that none of his patients have shown serious side effects.

"The number of pills to be consumed however is a lot. 40 percent of my patients get loose motions, while it is self-limiting diarrhoea, it causes trouble and issues with patient compliance. I would like to know if the doses can be adjusted for certain patients." However, not all patients need to take the drug for the full 14 day course.

Leading pulmonologist and one of the principal investigators of this study in a statement said the Indian Favipiravir study are encouraging. "I have had a chance to independently view the initial results and they are encouraging. Patients randomised to Favipiravir seemed to have faster clinical cure, and more importantly, faster viral clearance than those randomized to the routine care group. I eagerly await the final analysis and results from other ongoing studies from across the globe. Till then, I feel we have enough evidence to consider using Favipiravir in symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have mild to moderate infection."

Also read: India’s first COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN gets DCGI approval; human trials to begin in July

Glenmark was in the eye of the storm when last week the Drug Controller General of India had issued a notice to the company based on allegations raised by a Member of Parliament. Allegations were raised on overpricing and Glenmark's claims that Favipiravir was effective in co-morbid conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Glenmark on July 22 had clarified that none of the company's product information for FabiFlu made any such claims. The company had also defended its pricing of favipiravir, saying it is "much more economical and an effective treatment option." Glenmark had also recently reduced the price to Rs 75/pill from Rs 103 earlier.