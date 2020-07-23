Healthcare COVID-19 cure: Glenmark says faster time to clinical recovery with Favipiravir Updated : July 23, 2020 07:25 AM IST About 70 percent of patients being treated by FabiFlu along with standard supportive care achieved 'clinical cure' by the fourth day of the study. Indian drug controller had approved Favipiravir for 'restricted emergency use' for treatment for mild to moderate patients, even while the phase 3 clinical trials were still ongoing. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply