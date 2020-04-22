Healthcare COVID-19 crisis: Inter-ministerial central team to review Dharavi situation Updated : April 22, 2020 10:44 AM IST Dharavi has 180 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported. 62% of total cases reported are from five high-risk zones in Dharavi slum. 40,000 people proactively screened through fever camps and door-to-door surveillance. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365