COVID-19 crisis: Inter-ministerial central team to review Dharavi situation

Updated : April 22, 2020 10:44 AM IST

Dharavi has 180 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported.
62% of total cases reported are from five high-risk zones in Dharavi slum.
40,000 people proactively screened through fever camps and door-to-door surveillance.
