COVID-19 crisis: Inter-ministerial central team to review Dharavi situation

The inter-ministerial central team reviewing COVID-19 situation in Mumbai will be visiting Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) visited the office of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Kasturba Hospital, the nodal COVID-19 centre. The team also interacted with Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Mumbai has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 3,451 people tested positive till April 21. 355 positive cases were added in the 24 hours to April 21. As of Tuesday, 151 people in the city had lost their lives to the coronavirus infection.

The manner in which the congested slums of Dharavi, with the highest population density in Mumbai, are battling COVID-19 will be a key focus area for the inter-ministerial central team to study.

An estimated 1 million people live in just a 2.1 square kilometre area. People here use shared utilities, with just 225 public toilets for the majority of the Dharavi population. One of the biggest challenges of COVID-19 management in slums is to ensure social-distancing and hence the chances of spread of the virus increases multi-fold.

Dharavi now has 180 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 people have succumbed to the virus. A senior BMC official in-charge of Dharavi region said 113, roughly 62 percent, of the total 180 cases were reported from five high-risk zones of the Dharavi slum.

Since the last week, 10 teams of doctors have been doing door-to-door thermal screening and 40,000 people living in 5 key slums areas – namely Madina Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Social Nagar and Kalyanwadi – have already been screened.

Fever camps have also been set up in these high-risk zones and over 5,500 people have been screened. The BMC official said 83 cases have been identified proactively through these community screening and fever camps.

Total 52,800 people are under surveillance in these five high risk zones.

The Union Health Minister, on Monday, had said that the situation is worrisome in Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Howrah, Darjeeling and Indore districts. He had indicated that 3-central ministry teams will be shortly reviewing and recommending strategies for COVID-19 containment initiatives in Mumbai, Pune and rest of Maharashtra.​​