COVID-19 crisis: Google Doodle thanks packaging, shipping and delivery workers

Google on Wednesday honoured the contribution of packaging, shipping and delivery workers in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic by dedicating the latest Google Doodle to them.

The Google Doodle illustration appearing across the tech giant’s home page today features a heart emoji, showing love and respect to the delivery personnel and people associated with the sector. In addition to this, a message pops up on the home page that says, "To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you.”

Countries across the globe have taken strict measures including lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed over 120,000 people across the world. As citizens have been asked to stay home, several sections such as health workers, delivery boys, police personnel, etc. have been working to ensure safety and well being of the people.