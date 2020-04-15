  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 crisis: Google Doodle thanks packaging, shipping and delivery workers

Updated : April 15, 2020 01:15 PM IST

The Google Doodle illustration appearing across the tech giant’s home page today features a heart emoji, showing love and respect to the delivery personnel and people associated with the sector.
As citizens have been asked to stay home, several sections such as health workers, delivery boys, police personnel, etc. have been working to ensure safety and well being of the people.
COVID-19 crisis: Google Doodle thanks packaging, shipping and delivery workers

You May Also Like

Coronavirus crisis: Indian Railways to manufacture 1.3 lakh coveralls by May

Coronavirus crisis: Indian Railways to manufacture 1.3 lakh coveralls by May

Wholesale Price Index eases to 1% in March, marking fall in food prices

Wholesale Price Index eases to 1% in March, marking fall in food prices

SAT to remain closed till May 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

SAT to remain closed till May 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement