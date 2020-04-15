Healthcare
COVID-19 crisis: Google Doodle thanks packaging, shipping and delivery workers
Updated : April 15, 2020 01:15 PM IST
The Google Doodle illustration appearing across the tech giant’s home page today features a heart emoji, showing love and respect to the delivery personnel and people associated with the sector.
As citizens have been asked to stay home, several sections such as health workers, delivery boys, police personnel, etc. have been working to ensure safety and well being of the people.