As manufacturing activity comes to a standstill amid the coronavirus outbreak, the corporate world, globally and in India, is gearing up to switch to production of medical equipment and also utilise the idle capacity.

Mahindra Group, a mobility products and farm solutions provider, is leveraging its various group entities to plug shortfalls in products such as hand sanitizers, ventilators, and protective equipment for medical professionals such as face shields.

Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to Twitter to share some features that the company's "affordable respirator" will incorporate.

He said the respirators "we hope will be invaluable in the early and recovery stages of the illness".

Based on advice from specialists, Mahindra said, the device will have features such as variability controls, sensors and emergency shut-off. The company is currently working on packaging.

Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra, in an earlier tweet said that testing for the respirator has begun. The device will be priced under Rs 7,500, improving access for lower-income patients.

A section of doctors on social media, however, have regarded the device being developed by the Group as a simplistic "ambu bag" which can’t substitute a ventilator.

M&M has also started to manufacture face shields. "With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for use of medical service providers. Targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up," Goenka said in a tweet. The shields will be produced at the company's plant in Kandivali, Mumbai.

"Our Agrichemical Unit in Gujarat has been working hard on formulation & production plan for #sanitisers to alleviate shortage. Expecting approval soon for our online application to commence production," Prakash Shukla, Group President - Aerospace, Defence and Steel, tweeted on Tuesday.

Many other major automakers in India such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are under different stages of undertaking production of respirators and face masks.