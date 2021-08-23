Covaxin for children likely by year-end; kids with comorbidities will be prioritised, says Dr NK Arora

NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora said the government is still hopeful of vaccinating all adults against COVID-19 by the year-end. He expects September to be a "game-changer" for Covaxin with supply touching 10 crore per month.

Dr NK Arora, Head of the government's vaccine advisory group, on Monday, said the Covaxin vaccine for children is likely by the year-end and the approval process will begin in September-October. He added that children with comorbidities will be prioritised for Covaxin.

Adolescents in the age 12-18 years comprise of 12 crore population.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, NTAGI chief Arora said the government is still hopeful of vaccinating all adults against COVID-19 by the year-end. He expects September to be a "game-changer" for Covaxin with supply touching 10 crore per month.

Arora mentioned that Bharat Biotech has not been able to ramp up supply as was expected while the Bengaluru plant is gradually coming on track.

On the ZyCoV-D vaccine, Arora said there will be a series of meetings to discuss how the vaccine can be used. The three-dose vaccine requires a special injector, said Dr Arora.

Pharma major Zydus Cadila is working with estimates of 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D per month and discussions are underway with the company to ramp up the production.