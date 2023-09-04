Countries have lifted travel restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, the newest variant of Coronavirus has become a cause of concern for international travellers due to its fast spreading nature in several countries, including the United States (US).

New COVID-19 cases of variant BA.2.86 or ‘Pirola’ have been found in many states in the United States, including Texas, Ohio, New York, Michigan and Virginia, ABC News reported.

The ‘Pirola’ virus is under the radar of public health experts due to its high number of mutations. It’s a highly muted variant of the earlier found Omicron of the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 21 cases of the Pirola variant have been spotted by the end of August.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), besides the United States, the Pirola variant has been detected in countries like Israel, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Thailand.

Doctors have mentioned that there are very few cases of Covid-19 reported at the moment and most of the infected ones are getting better on their own just like any other viral illness. As per the WHO reports, there have been no cases of death found due to the Pirola variant yet.

BA.2.86 or Pirola variant was first detected in late July in Denmark and then appeared in the US in August, this year. According to the CDC, scientists are evaluating the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 booster against BA.2.86. Currently, the updated vaccine is expected to be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalisation from the Pirola virus.