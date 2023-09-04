2 Min Read
Countries have lifted travel restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, the newest variant of Coronavirus has become a cause of concern for international travellers due to its fast spreading nature in several countries, including the United States (US).
New COVID-19 cases of variant BA.2.86 or ‘Pirola’ have been found in many states in the United States, including Texas, Ohio, New York, Michigan and Virginia, ABC News reported.
The ‘Pirola’ virus is under the radar of public health experts due to its high number of mutations. It’s a highly muted variant of the earlier found Omicron of the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 21 cases of the Pirola variant have been spotted by the end of August.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), besides the United States, the Pirola variant has been detected in countries like Israel, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Thailand.
Doctors have mentioned that there are very few cases of Covid-19 reported at the moment and most of the infected ones are getting better on their own just like any other viral illness. As per the WHO reports, there have been no cases of death found due to the Pirola variant yet.
BA.2.86 or Pirola variant was first detected in late July in Denmark and then appeared in the US in August, this year. According to the CDC, scientists are evaluating the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 booster against BA.2.86. Currently, the updated vaccine is expected to be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalisation from the Pirola virus.
Meanwhile, frequent travellers are advised to maintain a proper distance while travelling and wear masks in crowded areas. Doctors have also suggested using sanitisers that can be helpful to get rid of any possible infection.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ministry of AYUSH website in Jharkhand breached, patient and doctor records exposed: Report
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Shilpa Medicare shares hit a 10-month high after UK approval for drug to treat hearing loss
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Healthy India | Nicotine Replacement Therapy— here's why DTAB's prescription proposal may prove wrong
Sept 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read