By CNBCTV18.com

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precautionary COVID-19 dose for people above 18 years who are double vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin. This is for the first time that a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be different from the one used for primary vaccination in the country.

The approval is based on the recommendations made by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), news agency PTI reported.

The Corbevax vaccine will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years under the COVID-19 immunisation programme.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10, 2022.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

With inputs from PTI