  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 complication seen in children is 'rare', WHO says

Updated : April 30, 2020 08:47 AM IST

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease in infants who are arriving in hospital with high fever and swollen arteries.
Three US children infected with the virus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating them told Reuters on Tuesday.
The WHO's clinical network has discussed the report from Britain about a small number of children with an inflammatory response, WHO epidemiologist Dr. Maria van Kerkhove said.
COVID-19 complication seen in children is 'rare', WHO says

You May Also Like

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement