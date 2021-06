China has authorised the emergency use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac for those aged between 3 and 17. This makes China the world’s first major country to grant approvals for children aged three and above. Other countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and certain US states have authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.

Though China has not confirmed when their children would be vaccinated with the first doses, the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials have shown the Sinovac vaccine is safe and effective for children as well as adults.

“The same vaccine, the same amount, and the same process can be used for children aged between 3 and 17,” Sinovac's CEO Yin Weidong told state broadcaster China Central Television on Friday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Sinovac’s vaccine for its emergency use for people aged 18 and older. This is the second vaccine that has got the WHO’s approval after the state-backed Sinopharm’s vaccine.

The WHO has also approved Pfizer’s vaccines for children.

In India, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria in an interview with CNN-News18 said, “Pfizer will boost Covid-19 vaccination for not just children, but also adults.”