COVID-19: Centre removes 'at-risk' nations category; no 7-day quarantine for travellers

The Health Ministry on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals and it has removed the demarcation of countries as 'at-risk' and other countries removed. The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 14 amid a decline in the COVID-19 cases.

The ministry has recommended 14 days self-monitoring post-arrival as against the 7-day home quarantine mandated earlier.

Also, COVID-19 testing on arrival from 'at-risk' countries and waiting for the result has been done away with. Instead, random sampling of 2 percent of international travellers from all countries on arrival. Travellers can give samples and will be allowed to leave the airport, the ministry said.

The travellers now need not undertake the RT-PCR test on the eighth day and upload the same on Air Suvidha portal. Travellers will have the option to upload certificates of full vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis, the ministry added.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed inside the flight at the time of boarding. They have also been requested to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

India has logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 1.86 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,11,80,751, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.