COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines for expeditious vaccination of aviation personnel

The Central government issued guidelines, on May 6, for setting up of vaccination camps at airports for an expeditious inoculation of the aviation personnel working with the government and private airlines.

The airport operators will establish dedicated vaccination facilities at their respective airports for expeditious vaccination of the staff, the guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry stated.

The guidelines stated that the operator needs to contact the state governments or private service providers, which will set up COVID-19 vaccination centers at their airports. The guideline mentioned, "There can be more than one service provider at any airport depending on the number of personnel working in the aviation ecosystem."

The Civil Aviation Ministry said in an official notification, "Priority during vaccination should be given to the air traffic controllers (ATCs), cockpit and cabin crews of the airlines as well as mission-critical and passenger-facing staff", according to a PTI report.

Facilities like drinking water, help desk, ventilation, fans, washrooms, vaccination counters and segregated waiting area, must be established by the airport operators.

The focus of major airports could be on tying up with private service providers and vaccination cost per dose can be decided by the airport operator after discussion with the service provider and it will be the same for aviation personnel.

The guidelines also mentioned that the airport operators at small airports, where the private service providers may not see vaccination viable due to small numbers, can approach the district of local administration for extending the inoculation programme, the PTI reported.

Airport operators have been advised to designate a nodal officer and to keep an alternative nodal officer in readiness for coordinating the vaccination efforts.

The chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) which owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country will hold regular meetings to review the progress and coordinate with the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will address issues or challenges, according to the guidelines.

The civil aviation personnel will be given first priority at the vaccination facilities created by the airport operator in the first phase and these facilities can be extended to the family members subsequently.