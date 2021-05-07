  • SENSEX
COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines for expeditious vaccination of aviation personnel

Updated : May 07, 2021 12:55:02 IST

The airport operators will establish dedicated vaccination facilities at their respective airports for expeditious vaccination of the staff
Facilities like drinking water, help desk, ventilation, fans, washrooms, vaccination counters and segregated waiting area, must be established by the airport operators.
