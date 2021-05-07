COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines for expeditious vaccination of aviation personnel Updated : May 07, 2021 12:55:02 IST The airport operators will establish dedicated vaccination facilities at their respective airports for expeditious vaccination of the staff Facilities like drinking water, help desk, ventilation, fans, washrooms, vaccination counters and segregated waiting area, must be established by the airport operators. Published : May 07, 2021 12:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply