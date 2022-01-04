COVID-19: Centre allows 50% staff below under-secretary level to work from home; all you need to know

As cases have begun to rise sharply across India due to the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Centre on Monday announced that its employees below the level of an under-secretary shall be restricted to 50 percent of actual strength and the remaining 50 percent shall work from home till further order. A work arrangement roster shall be prepared accordingly by all departments.

According to the order by the Ministry of Personnel, pregnant women and employees with disabilities shall be exempted from coming to the office. Government offices have also been asked to follow the staggered timings rule to prevent overcrowding. While some staff members can be called from 9 am to 5:30 pm, the others can be called from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Besides, all employees living in containment zones must not be called to offices till their locality is denotified. However, all the employees working from home have been directed to ensure that they are available on calls throughout office hours.

To contain the spread of infections, the government has also suspended the marking of biometric attendance till further orders as a precautionary measure.

In a tweet, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said the decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the government employees. "Keeping in view the rise in COVID cases in the last few days, the biometric attendance for government officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect," Singh tweeted.

Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders.

As per orders, all employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance registers. These registers are to be maintained manually, said the order issued by the Ministry.

The order also asked departments to hold virtual meetings. "Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided," read the order.

Lastly, all government officials have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. "All officers, staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing at all times," stated the order.