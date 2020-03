As Coronavirus scare brought India to a standstill, Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI) has offered its facilities in Christian hospitals across the country for treatments of infected people.

CHAI, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, has expressed its willingness to offer its healthcare facilities for treatment of the virus infected people.

The Catholic body has offered their resources to collaborate with the government to fight the pandemic.

CHAI has more than 1000 hospitals and 60,000 beds across the country under its management.

Earlier, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee offered their hospitals for coronavirus treatments.

Besides that, various other private enterprises such as Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra Group also have offered their help to fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also stepped up its support to authorities and the common people in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid disruption in supply chain, its cadres distribute food packets, masks and soaps to the marginalised.

According to the latest report, the highly infectious virus has infected 649 people, with death toll reaching to 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.