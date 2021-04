As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise to new highs, larger states are considering lockdown-like restrictions. However, they still are in the minority. Most states continue with fewer restrictions and night curfews.

Here is a roundup of the fresh restrictions imposed by some states:

Karnataka has imposed a two-week lockdown, but construction and manufacturing activities will continue.

Kerala announced stricter curbs including weekend restrictions.

Andhra Pradesh has ordered a temporary closure of all gyms, sports complexes, etc.

Delhi continues with lockdown-like restrictions until May 3.

Tamil Nadu has restrictions in place for malls, shops, theatres, etc., and restricted timings for e-commerce.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand have very severe restrictions throughout the week.