As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise to new highs, larger states are considering lockdown-like restrictions. However, they still are in the minority. Most states continue with fewer restrictions and night curfews. Here is a roundup of the fresh restrictions imposed by some states:

Nagaland has announced a two-week lockdown effective from April 30.

Larger states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan have strict restrictions in place throughout the week.

Karnataka is in a two-week lockdown.

Kerala has weekend restrictions.

Uttarakhand where cases have been rising has imposed lockdowns in select districts while night curfew continues across the state.

Andhra Pradesh has ordered a temporary closure of gyms, sports complexes.

Delhi has extended lockdown till May 3.