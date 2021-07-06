COVID-19 cases still high in Northeastern states; rest of India sees consistent decline

Even as the rest of India is witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, Northeastern states are seeing an upward trend. Of the eight states, seven have a high rate of positive cases. Sikkim is currently at the top followed among the Northeastern states by Manipur. Although Assam had seen a rise in cases post the assembly elections, the state witnessed a decline in the last week of June to manageable numbers.

However, Manipur had been recording a steady drop in the cases till two weeks back but the state is now recording a gradual rise in numbers.

A CNBC-TV18 reports said that in states like Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya the active cases have dropped but the test positivity rate remains high. This could be attributed to the transmission chains not being effectively cut. The report also said if a state is following a low testing methodology, the numbers will remain artificial. Except for Mizoram, every other state has dropped their daily testing.

To cite an example based on the seven-day average of daily testing, Sikkim had tested 2,475 on June 10 and tested 814 on July 4. Tripura had tested 16,235 in June compared to 7,581 in July. Mizoram had in the same period tested 1,147 cases in June and 1,167 cases in July.

Vaccination coverage

Over 68 percent of the population in Sikkim has received their first dose of the vaccine and Tripura had nearly 50 percent of their population vaccinated with at least one dose. Despite high vaccination, both these states are seeing a rise in cases.

62 percent positive districts from NE

An India Today report shows, of the of the 77 high positivity districts, 48 districts are in the Northeast. Of the 48 districts, Arunachal Pradesh leads the pack with 19 districts. Manipur is at eight, Meghalaya at seven, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura have four each while Assam has two.

This has prompted the Centre to depute multi-disciplinary teams to some of the states like Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Manipur in Northeast besides Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The team consisting of a clinician and a public health expert is expected to implement the COVID-19 policies including testing, assessing logistical facilities, availability of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators etc.