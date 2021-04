India has added more than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases today, a record high for single-day tally. India's 3.15 lakh fresh infections came as the highest single-day tally that any country has seen. The maximum one-day increase for the US was 3.07 lakh seen on January 8, 2021.

Here's a round-up of restrictions in place across various states:

Maharashtra imposed more restrictions on Wednesday, but not a complete lockdown as it was widely speculated. Public gatherings, movement of people and their vehicles and government offices’ capacities have been reduced further. Grocery and vegetable shops will continue to remain opened physically between 7 am and 11 am and then only for home delivery until 8 pm.

Goa has imposed a night curfew across the state.

Delhi has a lockdown until April 26.

Jharkhand is also starting a lockdown today for a week.

Chandigarh has extended the night curfew and weekend lockdown timings.

Rajasthan has strict restrictions until May 3.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has a weekend lockdown and night curfews in select districts.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) has a lockdown in select districts.

Tamil Nadu has a night curfew and lockdown on Sundays.

Night curfew exists in Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and even Puducherry.