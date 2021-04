As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise to new highs, larger states are considering lockdown-like restrictions, but they still are in the minority. Most of the states continue with fewer restrictions and night curfews.

Here is a roundup of the fresh restrictions imposed by various states:

Karnataka is the latest one that has announced a lockdown.

Delhi has also extended the lockdown until May 3.

Tamil Nadu has announced new restrictions over the weekends.

Kerala has announced new curbs, lockdown-like restrictions over the weekends only.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand continue with severe restrictions, but not a full lockdown.

Haryana and Chhattisgarh have imposed lockdowns in a select few districts within the states.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) continues with the weekend lockdown and night curfews.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chandigarh also have weekend lockdowns.

Largely night curfews continue across Union Territories and states. Goa, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry are some of the states that continue with night curfews.