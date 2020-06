The Delhi government in a meeting on Sunday told the union government that coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to double in the next 14-15 days.

The Delhi government gave a presentation to the central government analysing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital as cases rise steadily in the union territory.

Delhi is the third-worst affected region in the country with 38,958 positive COVID-19 cases. It sits only behind Maharashtra (104,568 cases) and Tamil Nadu (42,687 cases).

In other measures to augment Delhi’s battle against the deadly virus, union home minister Amit Shah has said that testing in the national capital will be doubled in the next two days, and trebled in the next six days.

Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a committee to look at the possibility of reducing testing cost and providing beds for patients at subsidized rates. The committee will submit its report on Monday.

The committee under Dr VK Paul will decide on giving 60 percent COVID-19 beds in private hospital at subsidised rates, which will include COVID-19 treatment and cost of testing.

In a bid address shortage of beds in the face of rapid increase in cases, the Union government will provide 500 railways coaches to the Delhi government. The 500 coaches will ramp up bed capacity by 8,000.

In other measures, the central and Delhi government will initiate extensive contact mapping with a door to door survey, which will be completed within a week.

During the Sunday meeting, it was decided that the union home secretary and Delhi government officers will now hold a detailed meeting to form a future roadmap for preparations of medical infrastructure required in the national capital.

The union government is likely to provide more random test kits to enhance testing in the state as the two governments seek complete cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi government has been trying a number of ways to increase its medical infrastructure to deal with an anticipated rise in cases. It last week announced that the hospitals under its aegis would only treat Delhi residents, however, the decision was overturned by the Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

On Sunday, it decided to declare small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes as “COVID nursing homes” in order to increase the total number of beds in the union territory.

Last week, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sissodia claimed that the total number of cases could cross the 5.5 lakh mark by end-July.

The death toll in the national capital stands at 1,271, according to the union health ministry’s database.