COVID-19 cases in Nagpur explode; hospital hires hotel for patients in waiting

Updated : April 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST

There is a shortage of 750 to 1,000 beds for COVID positive patients in Nagpur city as of April 12
Nagpur district reported 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on April 11, which is the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic
Sixty-three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,769
