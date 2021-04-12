COVID-19 cases in Nagpur explode; hospital hires hotel for patients in waiting Updated : April 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST There is a shortage of 750 to 1,000 beds for COVID positive patients in Nagpur city as of April 12 Nagpur district reported 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on April 11, which is the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic Sixty-three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,769 Published : April 12, 2021 05:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply