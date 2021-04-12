COVID-19 cases in Nagpur explode; hospital hires hotel for patients in waiting

The COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is getting serious as an overwhelming majority of the hospitals in the central Indian city have run out of beds to admit patients who have tested positive, sources told CNBC-TV18. In many instances, patients are waiting in ambulances for over four-five hours, just to get admitted in case a bed gets vacant.

There is a shortage of 750 to 1,000 beds for COVID positive patients in Nagpur city as of 4 pm on April 12, said a source, an accounts manager at a 50-bed hospital in the Ramdaspeth area. He said that there are 11 beds designated for COVID-19 patients at the hospital, but they were getting over 30-40 enquiries on a daily basis over the past week. "Last evening I received a call from one of the directors of the hospital seeking a bed for one of his relatives, but could not get one," he added.

While speaking to the source, he received a call from a desperate daughter who said, "I'll wait outside at the hospital as my mother is in the ambulance, please try and arrange for a bed. We have travelled to almost every hospital in the city looking for a bed." She waited for at least 3 hours, but couldn't get her mother admitted to the hospital.

Another 100-bed multispeciality hospital in the Mohan Nagar area has rented out a hotel nearby to accommodate patients in waiting. A source said, "The problem arose because of the recent spike [in COVID-19 cases]. Although the hospital has 100 beds, we are full in terms of capacity, there is also a shortage of medicines, oxygen and overall beds. We have hired a hotel nearby and have converted it into a COVID-19 care facility. This also helps in to move patients to the hospital as soon as a bed is vacant."

"We've made all arrangements for the patients and our staff at the hotel. Doctors and nurses are deployed at the facility to monitor. Here patients can get a private room as well," the source who didn’t wish to be identified said.

CNBC-TV18 tried to reach municipal authorities, but they weren't available for comment.

Nagpur district reported 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on April 11, which is the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. Sixty-three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,769.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 a doctor who didn't want to be named said that a lockdown will help. "The problem is that many patients from rural areas are being advised to travel to Nagpur for treatment due to lack of facilities there. These patients travel with family members, who are also testing positive, so the numbers are increasing here. The administration should get a lockdown in place so that things can be normalised and the stress on hospitals is reduced. The shortage of medicines and staff is adding to the problems at hospitals.

He added, "The government is regulating critical care treatment costs for patients, medicine costs, but are not regulating salaries of healthcare workers. Nurses are in high demand and they are switching hospitals, which also creating problems, so there is a need to regulate their salaries."

The Maharashtra government is expected to announce a lockdown on April 12, as the situation is getting alarming in the state and hospitals running out of beds.