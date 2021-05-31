COVID-19 cases in Maha dropping, but numbers still at last year's peak: Thackeray Updated : May 31, 2021 08:55:36 IST We have decided to cancel Class 10 exams and will soon take a decision on the Class 12 exams. The chief minister said his government will take a decision on rehabilitating children orphaned due to COVID-19. Thackeray said to stop the spread of the virus, people’s participation and awareness are also important apart from medical treatment. Published : May 31, 2021 07:37 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply