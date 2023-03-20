Health Ministry issues revised guidelines as COVID-19 cases surge

As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, people must maintain Physical distancing and use indoor mask use for their safety. The guidelines also advises people to monitor their temperature and oxygen saturation.

In the wake of the surge of cases across the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 cases.

As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, people must maintain Physical distance and use indoor masks for their safety. The guidelines also advise people to monitor their temperature and oxygen saturation and stay in contact with physicians.

The guidelines discourage people to consume Antibiotics unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," it said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines prepared in January said.

Dr Satish Koul, director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon told Indian Express on the use of antibiotics, “COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. So, in case of infection caused by a virus, antibiotics should not be used as patients will not respond to the drugs. Till the time it is not verified by the doctor that the patient is not suffering from any super-imposed bacterial infection on top of COVID-19, try to refrain from using antibiotics.”

As per the recommendations, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".

“While early studies suggested that convalescent plasma therapy may be beneficial in treating COVID-19, more recent studies have failed to demonstrate significant clinical benefits. Additionally, there is a risk of transfusion-related complications, including allergic reactions, transfusion-related acute lung injury, and transmission of other infections,” Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said to Indian Express on the use of plasma therapy for patients.

Last Thursday, the Ministry had written to the state governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana to follow a five-fold strategy amid rising cases in these states.