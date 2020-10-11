Healthcare COVID-19 cases in India cross 70-lakh mark Updated : October 11, 2020 12:20 PM IST According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested up to October 10. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.54 percent. For the third day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.