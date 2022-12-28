English
healthcare News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 5:33:01 PM IST (Published)

As cases of COVID-19 rise across the country, India's national carrier Air India has released a fresh set of guidelines for travellers coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As cases of COVID-19 rise across the country, India's national carrier Air India has released a fresh set of guidelines for travellers coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The guidelines recommend that all passengers be vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow masking and physical distancing protocols.

Air India Express tweeted an infographic on the protocols that went into effect on December 24, 2022.
The guidelines specify, "Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol."
The government on December 22 said that 2 percent of passengers arriving on each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus tests from December 24.
These post-arrival protocols were also issued by the health ministry separately in its guidelines for international arrivals (in supersession of guidelines issued on the subject on November 21, 2022).
According to the guidelines, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.
In-flight announcements about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.
Also read: Who can't receive COVID-19 nasal vaccine — From benefits to side effects, here's your one-stop guide
Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.
Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry, the guidelines said.
The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).
All travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.
With agency inputs.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
