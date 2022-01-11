COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Mumbai to peak in few days; Omicron to replace Delta in metro, says Dr Anurag Agrawal

Since the new variant is 70 percent milder than Delta, Dr Anurag Agrawal said a small fraction of Omicron cases would require care. He added that there was no reason to panic but there is a need to take precautions.

As India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Omicron variant of the coronavirus has replaced the Delta variant in metros, said Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB). He said that cases in Delhi and Mumbai are likely to peak in the next few days.

Since the new variant is 70 percent milder than Delta, Agrawal said a small fraction of Omicron cases would require care. He added that there was no reason to panic but there is a need to take precautions. The government, both at Centre and states, have imposed short-term restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is not uncommon to get an Omicron sequence with some traces of Delta. Re-combination is rare, but do not go by rumors on Deltacron," he noted.

On vaccination , Agrawal said even though the data reveals that three doses offer better protection, more evidence is needed in India's context for 'precaution doses'. "Every vaccine is protecting you against severe disease even without a booster. No vaccine is giving you full protection against infection.

India has started administering COVID-19 'precaution doses' to healthcare, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age having co-morbidities. Over 10 lakh beneficiaries received the 'precautionary dose' on the first day of rollout.

He added that vaccination for 12 to 14-year-old may be rolled out soon. "We must explore various possibilities before coming up with a national strategy on vaccinating children," he added.