Last week WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said lockdowns will not be enough to eradicate the virus from the world and that this is the "buying time" for preparedness. That view is reflected by Jayaprakash Muliyil, a well-known Indian epidemiologist, formerly associated with CMC, Vellore. Muiliyil, who has deeply studied data trends of diseases and past outbreaks like SARS, says India’s lockdown efforts may not immediately show a flattening of the curve, adding that sustained efforts for containment will be necessary.

“India has a very diverse population. For many, survival is an important priority – day to day work, looking after children, finding job, earning money. In this, we have a challenge - How many people actually understand what is going on? The information that trickles down to rural India is very often sketchy. Even amongst educated people, the actual mental picture of the disease and its transmission is rather sketchy.”

A thorough understanding of how the disease transmits is essential to fight it. Without any interventions to stop the spread, Muliyil says it is expected that the number of cases will increase by a factor of 10 every two weeks. That is what is called an exponential rise. So it will become a million, 10 million, and then 100 million. What we are trying to do is to prevent fast growth. “It is not a passing phenomenon. We all are at risk. This can only be fought at the grassroots. This is a matter of life and death.”

As of March 31st, India has reported 1,397 total positive cases and 35 deaths according to the health ministry website.

The message and awareness of distancing have to go into each family. Reinforcing the measures and reminding people of why we need to practice distancing will be crucial in making this three-week lockdown a success. “If you do the physical distancing properly, there is a good chance we can reduce the transmission to a considerable extent. We have to do it for 3 weeks consistently. What we need to do is keep reinforcing this, keep reminding people. We can’t say “we told everyone.” It doesn’t work that way.”

Lockdowns have a limited view. “I was scared of this because lockdown often is like a military affair. It has to come as people’s response – let’s do it together. I think that is what the PM is telling you. But very often when it translates to work, it becomes somebody’s responsibility. The importance has to go down to people.”

On the issue of the reverse migration of labourers back to their villages as a fallout of the lockdown, Muliyil says that it is inhumane to see migrants walking like this for hundreds of kilometres, women, children. “There are easier and more feasible ways to handle the lockdown, we may have been taking a very have a harsh view on migrants. I am hoping a different solution comes up.”

The epidemiologist, however, says he is not surprised by the sudden rise in a number of confirmed COVID-19-19 cases in the country. “If numbers would have come down, I would have thought somebody is fooling us. In no way, lockdown can start showing results immediately. This is exactly what we expected statistically.”

Lessons from earlier epidemics of H1N1 virus or SARS could provide answers to how does this epidemic normally evolve. Multiple mathematical models have been designed to predict how the epidemic will progress. Muliyil said, “If a virus walks into the community fresh and everyone is susceptible, using a mathematical model, I calculated that epidemic will rise in exponential factor till it infects 55 percent of the population. Then it will arrest itself.” Muliyil used a mathematical model of R-naught of 2.8. R-0 or R-naught is the reproductive number of a disease, the number of people on average, each infected person goes on to infect, if there is no herd immunity.

In the case of HINI influenza, when the virus reached 40 percent of the population, it was stopped by itself.

To make public health policies for coronavirus, three questions need answers -- how infectious is the virus, how long will it be infectious and how many contacts does one infected supply it to. Muliyil says for now as information is scarce, the only link we can attack as a public health measure is to reduce the contact that is available for transmission. This is where physical distancing helps.

A closer look is needed to find evidence for community transmission. Analysing two sets of data will work: One to see the curve among people who have just returned from outside and others for remaining Indians. If you see even the numbers excluding foreign returns, that curve is also going up exponentially. Severe pneumonia cases without travel history can provide some clues.

Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health and Family have both maintained that India has not gone into the community transmission phase as yet. This like all the confirmed cases can be traced back to travel history or contacts of those who travelled, says ICMR.